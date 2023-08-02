Miss Cameroon 2023, Ndoun Issié Marie Princesse, is representing the country at the 72nd edition of the international Universe pageant, Miss Universe 2023.

The competition which is slated to begin on November 15 with the finals to take place on November

18, is going to take place in the Latin American country of El Salvador.

Contestants from eighty-five countries and territories will compete in this year’s pageant.

According to her, it has been an amazing experience filled with great minds and participants.

she equally stated that her mission is to portray all the cultures and regions of Cameroon in her costumes.

Princess Issié’s participation comes after that of Monalisa Mouketey, who took part at the 71st edition of the Miss Universe 2022.

This is said to be the 3rd time Cameroon is taking part in the competition since 2020. The country was first represented by Miss Universe Cameroon, Angele Kossinda.

To date, there have been six victories for African women at Miss Universe. The first black African to win was Mpule Kwelagobe from Botswana in 1999.

Other winners include Angola’s Leila Lopes in 2011, South Africa’s Demi Leigh Nel Peters and Zozibini Tunzi who won in in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

It is during the competition that the new Miss Universe will be voted to replace the American R’bonney

Gabriel, holder of the crown.

Source: Cameroon News Agency