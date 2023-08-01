Private companies sign MOU to support NW, SW reconstruction plan

Some private companies have signed a memorandum of understanding, MOU, to help assist the Cameroon government in the execution of projects of the Presidential Reconstruction plan.

The MOU was signed on July 31, 2023 in the presence of the Prime Minister, Head of government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

The first MOU was signed by the President of the Association of Banking Institutions of Cameroon, Gwendoline Abunaw and the Deputy Residence Representative of the United Nations development program, UNDP, Alassane Ba.

Through the agreement, the Association of Banking Institutions of Cameroon allocated F CFA 250 Million to be used for the reconstruction and development of the North West and South West regions.

“We came as APECCAM to give our support to all the efforts the state is doing to rebuild these areas. As a financial institution, we thrive when the economy of our countries thrives,” President, Gwendoline Abunaw said.

The second MOU signed by the Deputy National Coordinator of UNDP, Alassane Ba, was to put F CFA 21 Billion, 154 Million from the Islamic Development Bank at the disposal of the presidential plan.

”I would like to thank the Cameroon government, APECCAM and the Islamic Development bank of Cameroon for quality partnership,” Alasan Bar said.

Motuna Tamanong Obase, National Coordinator of the presidential plan stated; “You can imagine the gratitude we have, when private companies come together to put their hands on deck so that we succeed in making life better for people who have been suffering most from these crisis.”

In 2020, President Paul Biya initiated a two-year plan, whose main aim is to restore social cohesion, reconstruct and rehabilitate basic infrastructure and revitalize the local economy.

Source: Cameroon News Agency