Anne Wang’ombe, the immediate Principal Secretary (PS), State Department for Performance and Delivery Services, and Veronica Nduva, the immediate Principal Secretary (PS), State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, signed and exchanged handing over documents on Monday, October 9, 2023, following the recent reorganisation of the government by President Dr. William Ruto that resulted in the reassignment of several Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

Nduva takes over as PS Performance and Delivery Management (now moved to the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management), and Wang’ombe is the new PS Gender and Affirmative Action in the new Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage.

Source: Kenya News Agency