PSG player Kylian Mbappe arrives Cameroon

The Franco-Cameroonian, Kylian Mbappe is in Cameroon to carry out humanitarian gestures with his Foundation.

News of his arrival was first filtered in a picture at the Cameroon Embassy in France. Kylian’s father is Cameroonian, but the player has French nationality, Cameroon does not allow dual nationality, reasons why he had to request a visa.

In a letter addressed to the Divisional Officer for the Douala 4 area, the Governor of Littoral, Ivaha Diboua, urged the administration to take part in Mbappe’s humanitarian tour on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in some selected around Bonaberie.

The Ballon d’Or candidate will visit schools such as Bonendale primary school, Esperance Divine, and his village Ile Djebale.

The PSG star is currently trending as the club owner insists that “Our position is strong. Mbappé will not leave for free. That’s impossible. The best player in the world leaving for free is not happening”

Mbappe has always wanted to leave but is expecting a better offer, with a possible transfer to La Liga side, the Merenges of Real Madrid.

Source: Cameroon News Agency