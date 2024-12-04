Pudong Shipping Week 2024 Launches in Shanghai with Expansive Industry Engagement.



Shanghai: On December 3, 2024, the opening ceremony of the Pudong Shipping Week 2024 (PDSW) was held in Shanghai. Pudong New Area aims to enhance high-end shipping services, fostering a robust shipping industry ecosystem within Shanghai’s free trade zone.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the six-day event features various industry exchange events, including a conference hosted by the Shanghai government alongside 56 activities organized by global entities, companies, industry associations, and scientific research institutions. These brand activities, including shipping week and maritime exhibitions, serve as pivotal platforms for spearheading development and empowering industries in key international shipping hub cities.

PDSW collaborates with both domestic and international shipping brands to establish a cooperative system, forming a network and social circle for Chinese and foreign brand activities. Notable partners include China Maritime, Greece Posidonia, Nor-Shipping, London International Shipping W

eek, and Hong Kong Maritime Week.

This year’s event expands on previous themes of high-end shipping services and green smart shipping, introducing new focuses such as Greek National Day, Zhoushan Port Day, Eastern Hub, low-altitude economy, logistics supply chain, blockchain application, shipping model, logistics robots, and more. Industry experts, leaders, and representatives from domestic and foreign ports and professional organizations will share the latest insights and trends with participants during these themed activities.