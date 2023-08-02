The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Anambra Chapter, has urged Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to allocate 10 per cent of government’s subsidy palliatives to persons with disabilities (PWDs), in the state.

Mr Ugochukwu Okeke, state Chairman, JONAPWD, made the call in a letter addressed to the Governor and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Awka.

Okeke said that the dedicated percentage would enable PWDs to meet their basic needs, including food, healthcare, and other essential assistance during the challenging period.

He said that persons with disabilities who were often faced with additional challenges in daily life, were disproportionately affected by the current hardship due to the fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, there is an urgent need to ensure that they are not left behind in terms of accessing essential services and support.

“We appreciate the government’s commitment and intentions to distribute palliatives at the community and ward levels, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“We humbly propose that a minimum of 10 per cent of the palliatives be specifically dedicated to PWDs within each ward and community to ensure their fair and equitable access to the palliatives.

“It is also important to make one of us (PWDs), a member of any committee that will be set up by the government to handle the distribution of the palliatives.

“This can significantly mitigate the adverse impacts faced by PWDs and uphold their rights to a healthy living as well as demonstrate our state commitment to inclusivity, compassion, and the principle of leaving no one behind,” he said.

Okeke urged Gov. Soludo to consider the 10 per cent proposal and issue directives to community leaders or regard the disability community as an additional special ward in the state.

He appreciated the Governor for his continuous efforts in addressing the challenges facing the state and the needs of the most vulnerable members of the society.

“We remain hopeful that our government will take the necessary steps to address the concerns of persons with disabilities during these challenging times,” he said.

JONAPWD is an umbrella organisation of persons with disability established in Nigeria to promote the rights and development of Nigerians with disabilities.(NAN) (www nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria