Quantexa Launches Global Public Sector Business Unit to Help Government Agencies and Departments Breakdown Data Silos, Harness AI, and Use Automation to Drive Efficiency

Growing roster of government clients now includes U.S. Special Operations Command, Belgium Federal Public Service Finance, UK Cabinet Office, Public Sector Fraud Authority, Mersey Care NHS Trust, and Service NSW Australia

West Point graduate and tech industry veteran, Frank Ignazzitto, joins Quantexa’s group of regional executives to lead U.S. Public Sector efforts

Company continues to strengthen ecosystem partnerships with Microsoft, Databricks, AWS globally and a growing set of specialized consulting and delivery partners

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, the global leader in Decision Intelligence solutions, today announced it is forming Quantexa Public Sector, a new global business unit dedicated to empowering public sector agencies around the world to transform government services with AI, automation and trusted data. Quantexa is rapidly building a track record of success in the public sector, helping agencies and departments use their cutting-edge Decision Intelligence Platform to better protect and serve more communities while maximizing operational efficiencies.

Quantexa’s achievements in the public sector are being recognized as the company was named one of the top vendors in the inaugural Chartis RiskTechAI 50 2024 ranking and research report. The Chartis RiskTechAI 50 Report ranks global AI solutions in risk technology and has acknowledged Quantexa’s ability to use AI for specialized applications in tax fraud detection and government use cases. In the report, Quantexa technology has been commended in two categories: “Advanced tax fraud capabilities” and “AI for government applications.”

This recognition underlines Quantexa’s industry leading expertise in leveraging AI for specialized applications in tax fraud detection and government use cases.

An expanding portfolio of government clients seeing the benefit of Quantexa’s technology

Earlier today, Quantexa announced that it has signed its first contract with the U.S. federal government through a new deal with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). USSOCOM will deploy Quantexa News Intelligence (QNI), an AI-enabled SaaS solution that provides real-time insights from global news data, to identify and monitor emerging risks and aid in making mission-critical decisions.

This contract comes on the heels of QNI achieving “Awardable” status through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, the Department of Defense’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of AI/machine learning, data, and analytics capabilities.

USSOCOM is the latest addition to a growing roster of government agencies turning to Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform and solutions to help solve data management, governance, and quality challenges. Other clients include UK’s Cabinet Office, Mersey Care NHS Trust, Service NSW Australia, and Belgium Federal Public Service Finance.

Quantexa public sector clients see success and cost savings achieved across a range of use case scenarios including stopping fraud occurring in tax, grants, and benefits programs, driving more efficient and effective financial crime and criminal investigations, facilitating the safe and secure movement of people and goods across borders, enriching intelligence operations, and proactive patient care efforts within national health programs.

Craig Martin, Fraud Analytics Lead & Head of Programme, U.K. Cabinet Office, said: “Quantexa has helped us narrow in on the right type of fraud – and the right type of fraud technologies – to surface networks of interest that we deem to be very high risk. With the network analytics and entity resolution capabilities that Quantexa provides, we’re not only seeing evidence of opportunistic fraud, but also organized fraud.”1

Meeting public sector demand for data and AI initiatives

Quantexa’s increasing commitment to the public sector comes on the heels of the rapid adoption of AI across government agencies. According to Gartner®, “Global AI software spending in the government market is set to increase 18.0% in 2024 to $41.6 billion and reach $70.6 billion by 2027, with a five-year CAGR of 18.7%. Technology and service providers can use this presentation to support government planning activities for 2024 and beyond.”2 Gartner also predicts that, “By 2025, 95% of decisions that currently use data will be at least partially automated.”2

Empowering investigative teams and healthcare professionals with critical capabilities such as entity resolution and knowledge graph technologies enables them to cleanse, enrich, match, and understand data by connecting siloed sources and visualizing complex relationships in real-world context. The result is the ability to support multiple use cases from one platform that provides exceptional data accuracy, far better-performing AI models, and effective Gen AI, with intuitive user experiences that improves the ability to collaborate and drives greater effectiveness and efficiency of agency resources.

Quantexa Public Sector is led by current senior executives, with recent of appointment of West Point graduate and tech industry veteran Frank Ignazzitto to run the U.S. Public Sector team.

Vishal Marria, Quantexa Founder and CEO, said: “Today, agencies are increasingly turning to AI to break down data silos and drive better quality insights through augmented and automated decision-making. In turn, nations, especially the U.S., are increasing federal spending on AI across professional, scientific, and technical services and defense projects.3 Since our inception, our teams have demonstrated proficiency in helping public sector clients in enhancing productivity, modernizing outdated systems and services, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens. With the formation of our dedicated business unit, we are putting an increased focus on building strong client relations by providing specialized expertise in each region, dedicated customer support, and tailored product innovation that address the specific challenges of government agencies.”

Building a high-impact partner ecosystem

Quantexa is committed to building a high-impact partner ecosystem to support the unique challenges public sector agencies face, including the need for scalable solutions that work with existing IT infrastructure. Composed of partners who bring specialized expertise across secure compute, cloud computing adoption, cybersecurity, and managed offerings, Quantexa works with its trusted industry partners to provide unmatched consulting and technology delivery that enhances operational efficiency, champions innovation, and enables agencies to provide better services to the public they serve.

Technology Partners: AWS, Databricks, Google, Microsoft

AWS, Databricks, Google, Microsoft Delivery and Consulting Partners: Accenture, Akira Technologies, Brillient Corporation, Capgemini, Deloitte, DXC Technology, IBM, KPMG, PWC, ST Engineering

Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform and solutions are available to government agencies directly through Quantexa or through an expanding set of global contract vehicles and technology marketplaces.

Government agencies interested in learning more about how Quantexa can help should visit: https://www.quantexa.com/industries/public-sector/

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 750 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

