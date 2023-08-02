The 2023 Central Regional Investment, Trade and Tourism Expo (Central Expo’23) has opened in Cape Coast with a call on government to remove all impediments to trade and investment to enable businesses flourish.

Odeefo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, stressed the need for government to create an enabling environment to attract more investments into the Region to expedite development.

He observed that the region was endowed with an endless array of resources and potentialities which had not been adequately harnessed to benefit the people.

‘We want the districts to have more businesses to spur economic growth, promote employment, and develop businesses.

‘At the Regional House of Chiefs, we believe that we need to work hand in hand to leverage the resources and opportunities in the region,’ he added.

The Central Expo is an initiative of the Central Regional Coordinating Council to stimulate economic activities in the region, harness economic potentials, promote agro-business, drive tourism and attract private sector investment to transform the local economy.

This year’s edition on the theme: ‘Sustaining business opportunities: Nurturing SMEs in Central Region’ is hosting more than 400 individual and district exhibitors from across the region.

Wares and artifacts on display include processed agro-products, footwears, dresses and accessories, skincare and hair products, beverages, art works (paintings and sculpture), and Ghana-made solar appliances.

With sponsorship from the TIAST Group, a Chinese agric machinery company; COA Herbal Centre, and Atlantic Lithium, the fair would give an opportunity to every district to showcase their potentialities and opportunities.

The event would also be spiced up with business fora for young enterprises and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Odeefo Buadu stressed the need to spread business development across the region and expressed the House of Chiefs’ excitement to be involved in the fair.

He said critical institutions such as the Central Region Development Commission needed to be properly resourced to perform their role dutifully to the full benefits of the region.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, assured of the fair improvement on last year’s edition having acted on the feedback and criticisms.

She said the event was deliberately scheduled to coincide with the Oguaa Fetu Afahye to increase patronage.

She thanked all sponsors and commended all stakeholders for their respective roles in successfully putting the fair together.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen who chaired the opening, wooing investors to turn their eyes to the region, assured them of the best of living conditions including health, education, and security which would make their stay pleasant.

He said the Central Region had a lot of quality medical facilities, including the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to take care of their health needs.

Additionally, he intimated that the region was endowed with the best schools in the country including 75 Secondary Schools, two traditional universities, a technical university and numerous teacher and nursing training institutions.

‘Our region connects and gives easy access to all other the regions and cities. In addition to that, we are very peaceful with a competent security which will make sure you are safe.

‘We are also blessed with the best of tourist attractions which have brought very important personalities from across the world here,’ he noted

‘I am therefore urging all investors the world over to make this region your base,’ the paramount chief added.

Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, the Chief Executive Officer of COA Herbal Centre, said the bane of the Region was the inability to invest adequately in its vast array of resources to drive economic growth.

He reiterated the need for government to create a conducive environment to enable businesses in the region thrive and expand their investments.

He intimated that aside from favourable business policies, the businesses also required technical and other relevant supports to grow and become strong enough to support the development drive of the region.

In the case of COA, Prof Duncan said they were ready to work with relevant stakeholders to nurture businesses in the region to go global as long as COA remained in business.

‘When you build small industries and properly nurture them, they will grow to become noble global industries. With this drive, Central Region is going to go far,’ he added.

Source: Ghana News Agency