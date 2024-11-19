Rising Food Prices Drive Up Cost of Living in Buea.



BUEA: The price of foodstuff has soared in Buea, the capital of the Southwest Region of Cameroon, leaving residents feeling the pressure as they grapple with the escalating cost of living. With budgets stretched thin, many households are struggling to afford necessities, especially as food prices continue to rise.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Rita Queen, a housewife in Buea, shared her frustration, revealing that a daily food budget of 5,000 FCFA barely meets the needs of her family. “I wanted to buy beans, knowing that three cups cost 500 FCFA, but to my shock, they are now telling me that a cup is 200 FCFA. Eventually, I have changed my plans,” she said, stepping away from the sack of beans, visibly disappointed. Queen, like many others, is finding it increasingly difficult to stretch her household budget.

Beans vendors like Helene have confirmed that prices have been rising steadily for months. “The situation hasn’t improved,” she said, noting that she has already lost many customers who can no lon

ger afford to buy her products. The rising prices have led to a drop in sales for many local food vendors, compounding the economic pressure on the community.

Staple items like rice and cocoyam are also feeling the effects of inflation. According to a local rice vendor, Doris, the price of a 50 kg bag of rice has surged from 25,000 FCFA to 42,000 FCFA in just seven months. Consequently, the retail price for a quarter basin of rice has risen from 2,500 FCFA to between 4,500 and 5,000 FCFA. “When someone calculates that 5 cups of rice for 1,000 FCFA won’t be enough for their household, it slows down business for us,” Doris explained. “It’s been almost a month since I bought a bag, yet I’m not done selling it.”

Cocoyams, a staple in the local diet, have also become more expensive. Currently, about five medium-sized cocoyams are sold at 5,000 FCFA, making them a luxury for many families. Similarly, the price of vegetables has spiked, with the cost of ‘eru’ leaves rising from 1,800 FCFA to 2,500 FCFA per bundle

within just two months. Elsy, a vendor of ‘eru’ leaves, stated, “Selling ‘eru’ for 500 FCFA is now impossible; we’re tying it now from 1,000 FCFA.” She also noted that the foodstuff has become increasingly scarce, further increasing prices.

Inflation in Cameroon reached 4.4% year-over-year in September 2024. Nearly half of this increase can be attributed to food price hikes, with food costs rising by 5.9% over the past year. These price increases are contributing to an overall rise in the cost of living, particularly for households that rely heavily on locally sourced food.

As food prices continue to increase, many residents of Buea are left grappling with the harsh realities of inflation. Vendors are struggling to maintain sales, and families are increasingly unable to meet their basic needs. The sharp rise in food prices underscores the broader economic challenges facing the country and highlights the urgent need for effective policy responses to curb inflation and ensure that food remains affordable for

all Cameroonians.