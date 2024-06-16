

Buea: Chiefs of the Buea subdivision paid a visit April 9 to evaluate the damage and console with the royal house of Wotolo which was ruined by a fire incident.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the solidarity move was on the sidelines of the monthly meeting of the Buea Chiefs Conference. At the scene, the chiefs regretted the sight. Chief Eko Nganje Isaac, who is President of the Conference and chief of Bokoko, explained that they had come to see first-hand the outcome of the fire and encourage their peer. ‘We came in our numbers today to really sympathise with him. Our tradition urges us not to be indifferent to one another’s woes,’ Chief Nganje noted.





The chief of Wotolo, HRH Muabo Emmanuel Momolombe, sustained that the visit had reignited his spirit. He lamented that tens of millions were consumed to ashes in the incident. As he pointed with explanation to the heaps of debris spotted around the floor. The once-filled building with electronic equipment was clear from end to end.





HRH Mwafise Benda, chief scribe of the Conference and ruler of Upper Boando, prayed that help and support could be made available for a reconstruction. He further informed that the chiefs were going to digest what they had seen and take steps to accompany its reconstruction process.





The Wotolo palace was destroyed by fire on March 30, 2025. Next to it was a business shop with high-value equipment, which was also consumed. Losses are estimated in several tens of millions. Moreover, the source of the fire is yet to be established.

