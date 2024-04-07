Run away from toxic relationships – Reverend Ayer?



The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Head Pastor of the Priesthood Worship Centre (PWC), Assemblies of God, Tema Community Six, has urged the youth to go into relationships that would promote their well-being.?

Rev. Ayer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that relationships that made one feel unsafe or physically and emotionally abused are highly unacceptable, adding that red flags in relationships must not be downplayed.

He said red flags were warning signs of a behaviour that is unhealthy and served as a warning that something in the relationship is not right.?

He mentioned that although red flags in relationships were subjective, some general ones must not be tolerated.

Rev. Ayer said that when such a relationship reaches an unhealthy stage, the best thing to do is to opt out of it and distance oneself from it, stressing that people must set boundaries and create relationships where they will be treated with respect.

He urged Ghanaians to take relationship red flags seriously and not make excuses

for their partner’s poor behaviour, stressing that nobody can fix a toxic relationship or change the attitude of his or her partner except God.

He said marriage was good, and both partners needed to focus on developing themselves and being financially sound to make their marital journey fruitful.

Rev. Ayer urged?educated and uneducated women to learn vocational skills to make additional income?and build them up economically.

Source: Ghana News Agency