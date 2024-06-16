

Namissiguima: Endogenous development is also becoming a reality in Namissiguima, a rural commune located in the Centre-Nord region. Despite the difficulties, the special delegation under the leadership of Chief Adjutant Alpha Ouattara remains resilient. To meet the administrative needs of the population and staff, the commune has acquired chairs, tables, and tents, which it rents out. The rental fees are paid directly to the Public Treasury. The Burkina Information Agency (AIB) met with the communal authority.





According to Burkina Information Agency, Chief Adjutant Alpha Ouattara shared insights into the current situation in the municipality, highlighting the challenges faced due to internal displacement. Ouattara expressed optimism as large-scale operations by defense and security forces have allowed neighboring localities to return. He emphasized the resilience of the community and the administration in the face of insecurity, focusing on planning for reconstruction upon their return.





Ouattara detailed the initiatives taken to ensure access to basic social services for displaced populations, particularly in education and health. Students are grouped during holidays for support classes, and teaching materials have been acquired for the upcoming school year. Health mobilization efforts include vaccination campaigns and awareness-raising on public health issues, supported by partners and community-based health workers.





On the topic of food support, Ouattara stated that thanks to Humanitarian Action, no complaints have been received. Efforts are being made to strengthen support through other partners. Despite logistical and financial challenges, essential services like civil registration continue to operate normally, demonstrating the commitment of the staff.





Financial resource management in a crisis context has led to innovative strategies, such as the rental of equipment like tents, chairs, and tables for ceremonies. This has improved revenue generation, with rental fees paid directly to the Treasury to ensure transparent management. Budgetary priorities have been adapted to focus on mandatory expenditures critical for administrative functioning.





Collaboration with stakeholders is key to strengthening resilience and supporting the population. Quarterly meetings with socio-professional groups and collaboration with the host municipality of Kaya have facilitated resource sharing. However, the lack of development partners remains a challenge.





Community initiatives among internally displaced persons have also contributed positively. Regular community sports and exchanges have fostered solidarity, and efforts have been made to support peace through financial contributions. The displaced population has shown a strong commitment to aiding the administration and addressing community difficulties.





Looking ahead, Ouattara emphasized the priority of family reunions and the promotion of indigenous agriculture, including livestock farming and agricultural mechanization. Calls for support from communities, municipal officials, and partners were made to align with governmental initiatives and address the needs of the displaced population through capacity building and income-generating activities.

