Savelugu, Nanton Youth Centres win climate innovation competition



The Savelugu, and Nanton Youth Centres in the Northern Region have won the maiden edition of the Climate Adaptation Conference of Parties (PRE-COP) innovations competition held in Tamale.

Four youth centres in the region participated in the competition to pitch innovations on how to enhance sustainable agriculture and an eco-friendly environment.

They were the Savelugu, Kumbungu, Nanton and Tolon Youth Centres.

The centres were put into two groups, where Savelugu competed against Kumbungu, and Nanton also competed against Tolon.

The groups pitched innovations on fonio cultivation, the use of organic pesticides, extraction of nim oil and modern trees nursing technology to enhance afforestation.

Savelugu Youth Centre won against Kumbungu whilst Nanton also won against Tolon.

Both winners received GHc5,000.00 cash prize whilst the runners up also received GHc3,000.00 to complement their efforts in promoting climate change resilience

The competition formed part of the three-day PRE-COP, which brought toget

her over 40 CSO representatives, government institutions, academia, youth, people living with disabilities, marginalised groups, and smallholder farmers to strategise and share experiences on some of the best practices to tackle climate change.

It was organised under the Go Adapt project in partnership with the Empowerment for Life Programme being implemented by the Changing Lives in Innovative Partnerships, YEFL-GHANA, Ghana Developing Communities Association, Ghana Venskab, which is a Danish organisation, with funding support from CISU.

The event was on the theme: ‘Climate Action for Sustainable Development in Northern Ghana: Building Resilient and Empowered Communities’.

It sought to support inclusive climate adaptation planning using the bottom-up approach and help create more awareness and build the adaptive capacity of vulnerable communities to become more resilient to climate change.

Mrs Vera Jawol Magan, Director of YEFL-GHANA commended the Youth Centres for their innovative ideas to promote clima

te-smart agriculture and environmental sustainability.

Source: Ghana News Agency