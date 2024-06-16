School Project Aims to Prevent Abuse of Children with Disabilities



Nyamira: Children with disabilities often face a myriad of challenges, including stigmatization, molestation, or losing their track due to a lack of intellectual coordination. It is for this reason that well-wishers have constructed a twin dormitory for mentally challenged children at Esani Special Junior School in Gesima Ward, Kitutu Masaba Constituency, Nyamira County.

According to Kenya News Agency, the project was officially commissioned by Prof. Julia Ojiambo, a member of the Board of Trustees at the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya. The dormitory, with a capacity of 50 girls and boys respectively, aims to minimize the chances of child abuse occurring within the community. Prof. Ojiambo expressed optimism that parents who were previously reluctant to send their disabled children to school due to stigma and related challenges would now feel encouraged to enroll them, given the newly improved environment.

However, she pointed out that the project, which cost Sh3.4 million and took one and a half y

ears to complete, still requires adequate furnishing. Prof. Ojiambo appealed for more donations to fully equip the dormitory. She commended the efforts of Peponi School in Nairobi for their contribution of beds to partially furnish the dorms and called for more support in providing double-deckers. She emphasized the importance of maintaining the project to ensure its longevity.

The School Head Teacher, Mr. Justus Magasi, expressed his gratitude to the donors for their assistance to the school, which has a population of 115 students, including 30 boarders. Mr. Magasi highlighted the need for more classrooms and workshops to equip the learners with skills that would help them become useful members of society. He noted that the school currently has four teachers employed by the Teachers Service Commission, which he considered inadequate for the special needs of the children.

The NFDK team is on a three-day mission to commission various projects in Narok, Kisii, Nyamira, and Migori Counties.