The Ministry of Education says the school selection for 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates will start from August 23, 2023, to September 04, 2023.

During the period, candidates will be required to acquire the selection forms, fill and submit them to their Junior High School head teachers.

This is contained in a press release from the Ministry, signed by Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, its Spokesperson, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, the Ministry in its bid to provide clarity and guidance on the process had developed an informative video that elaborated on the school selection guidelines.

It noted that the video would be featured in schools and on various television networks across the country.

‘The video and the selection form will also be accessible on the official website of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat at www.freeshs.net,’ the statement added.

The statement added that the Ministry would be organising school showing of selection guidelines video from August 21, 2023 to August 25, 2023.

‘The specific date and time for your school will be communicated to you by your JHS head teacher,’ it said.

Source: Ghana News Agency