

Nyanza: The Nyanza Region Scouts Association has committed to supporting the government’s agenda of planting 15 billion trees by 2032 to increase the country’s forest cover to 30 percent. This pledge was made during the closure of the Nyanza Regional Scouts Competition held at Kubweye Secondary School in Kuria West Sub County, under the theme ‘Resilience towards climate change’.





According to Kenya News Agency, Nyanza Region Scouts Commissioner Elly Kisulu emphasized that scouting will continue to play a significant role in achieving the 15 billion tree planting target. Kisulu highlighted that scouting is a practical venture that helps learners actualize their theoretical skills, fostering collaboration, teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving abilities.





Kisulu also noted that scouting instills respect for authority, which is a core value promoting servant leadership as students prepare to become future leaders. Nyanza Region Director of Education Lawrence Karuntimi praised scouting as a key contributor to developing leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills among participants.





Karuntimi encouraged learners to join the scouting society and appealed to parents to support their children’s involvement in extracurricular activities to enhance their mental growth. He pointed out that scouting is at the forefront of environmental conservation efforts, helping the nation to increase and protect its forest cover, thereby mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.





Karuntimi explained that, historically, scouting activities consumed a significant amount of timber, contributing to habitat destruction. However, the organization has shifted its focus to environmental conservation through tree planting to safeguard the environment.

