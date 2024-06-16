

Wajir: The Wajir East security team has partnered with residents of Baruako in the Central Division to step up the fight against narcotics and illicit alcohol, following rising community concerns over the vice.





According to Kenya News Agency, Wajir County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo stated that a joint meeting resolved to impose strict measures on shops found engaging in illegal trade, particularly those operating late into the night. Ngumo emphasized that all shops must close by 11:00 p.m., questioning the need for selling goods like flour or sugar at 3:00 a.m.





A special committee comprising the National Police Service, NGAO officers, the county government, and community leaders has been established to inspect outlets suspected of selling illegal products without a licence. Wajir East Sub-County Police Commander Leo Ali urged residents to share information with chiefs or designated elders, emphasizing that closer cooperation with security agencies would help curb crime and drug abuse.





Residents at the meeting, led by retired police officer Usman Adi Fanki, supported the initiative, noting that drug abuse and illegal alcohol were the main causes of insecurity in the area. Fanki revealed that security teams had recently intercepted a consignment of cannabis and identified several shops selling alcohol illegally.





Ngumo warned that stern action would be taken against traders who flout the new regulations and urged parents to educate their children on the dangers of drugs.

