Self-destruction – Mbappe describes violent protests across France

Tensions are still high in cities across France following the police-involved killing of 17-year-old Nahel Mezouk, shot on Tuesday, June 27. The unarmed teenager of Algerian descent, was gunned at a police stop.

While the French police is being accused of racism and unfair treatment of persons in marginalized communities, the violence exercised by both sides for a week now, has been criticized.

Paris Saint Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe, reacted to the destruction of property and looting, saying “violence does not resolve anything, especially when it turns against those expressing it, their families and close ones” he tweeted.

Through the post, the footballer expressed the pain he felt, sympathizing with the family of the deceased, while condemning violence.

“It is your property that you are destroying, your quarters, your towns, your leisure facilities” the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner lamented. “The living together that we are attached to is in danger and it is our responsibility to preserve it” he reechoed.

“Violence needs to be stopped to give way to mourning, dialogue and reconstruction.”

Over 45,000 police officers and gendarmes have been deployed across various cities in France in the past days to crackdown on protesters. The use of force by the French police has been condemned by various rights groups.

Source: Cameroon News Agency