

Narok: The government has allocated over Sh150 million for the construction of modern markets in Narok County.

According to Kenya News Agency, the Narok County Governor, Patrick Ole Ntutu, announced during a media briefing that Kilgoris market in Trans Mara sub-county and Suswa market in Narok East sub-county have each been allocated Sh50 million, while Ololulunga market in Narok South sub-county will receive Sh51 million. This investment is set to transform the local business environment and improve the livelihoods of traders, particularly women who have long operated in makeshift stalls and open-air spaces.

The allocation aims to build modern markets that offer safe, clean, and accessible trading spaces. This development is considered a significant step toward empowering local traders and enhancing the county’s economic landscape. Governor Ntutu emphasized the importance of these markets, stating that they will be a “game changer” for the people of Narok, especially small-scale traders who have faced cha

llenging weather conditions over the years.

Ntutu assured that the allocation of market spaces will be conducted transparently, prioritizing the most deserving traders. He reiterated the commitment to fairness in the process, ensuring that every trader, particularly long-standing ones, will have a place in the new markets.

The governor also announced an upcoming three-day official visit by President Dr. William Ruto to Narok County, during which he will commission several development projects, including the Kilgoris market and a beadwork initiative in Sekenani aimed at empowering women artisans. The market projects are expected to create a ripple effect across the local economy, stimulating growth in the transport, agricultural, and retail sectors.

For small business owners like Mama mboga, these developments promise more customers, improved working conditions, and long-term economic security.