Shai states ask government to help stop encroachment, illegal sale of land at Kordiabe



The families of Shai states in the Greater Accra Region have called on the government and security agencies to intervene in the encroachment and illegal sale of their family stool land in Kodiabe and its environs.

The Shai states comprised of three divisions: Hiowe-Doryumu, Lekpeje-Kordiaba and Hiowe-Agomeda.

Jaase Tetteh Adabang II, Head of the Saisi Clan, Kordiabe, said in a press briefing that the intervention of the appropriate authorities would restore order and avoid an unforeseen situations in the community.

Jaase Adabang alleged that some people, who hailed from Manya-Dodowa, were illegally selling their lands in the communities.

He advised the public not to buy any land from anyone in the area other than the rightful families and that they did that at their own risk.

Jaase Adabang said the current land size of the Terkpehnor Agblezey family was over 150,000 acres.

He said the plan covered lands in Jorpanya all through the entirety of Kordiabe, Agomeda, Luom, Bondase, and portions of Doryumu.

S

ource: Ghana News Agency