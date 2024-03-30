Shey Lontum acknowledges traditional authorities’ warning, vows compliance to preserve cultural integrity

By Charity Nginyu

Reacting to the recent warning issued by the Nso Traditional Regulatory Authority, artist Shey Lontum Yov has publicly acknowledged and accepted the directives regarding the usage of royal cultural attire and articles in his artistic endeavors.

In a communique, released on March 30, Yov began by addressing his beloved fans, friends, and family, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

He then proceeded to acknowledge the warning issued by the Ngwerong, the traditional regulatory authority of Nso, emphasizing his respect for their authority and responsibility in safeguarding the cultural heritage and protocol of the Nso people.

‘After verifying that truly Ngwerong authored this warning, I come in all humility to submit to the Ngwerong declaration pertaining to my use of royal cultural habit and articles in the practice of my art. I accept this call to order and recognize the authority and responsibility of Ngwerong to ensure the strict respect of our cultural heritage and protoc

ol regarding the use of insignia and moreover, items attributed to royalty,’ the communique partly read.

Yov openly admitted to using royal cultural items in his art, citing his dedication to promoting Nso culture through his music. However, he clarified that any such usage was never intended to undermine traditions or stand in opposition to the esteemed Fon, the highest authority in Nso. ‘…it was in no way an expression of me standing parallel to my father or undermining the traditions,’ he continued.

The artist humbly accepted the call to order from the Ngwerong and pledged to rectify the situation moving forward.

He announced immediate measures taken by his management team to prevent similar occurrences, including implementing stricter guidelines and adopting a permitted cultural wardrobe for his art.

The Nso traditional authorities, on March 22, 2024, issued a comprehensive warning on artist Shey Lontum Yov, effectively prohibiting him from wearing attires, meant solely for the royalty of the Nso cult

ure.

Source: Cameroon News Agency