‘Show world that chastity is noble’ – Kumbo bishop pleads with newly ordained priests as record numbers abandon priesthood

The Bishop of Kumbo Diocese, Mgr. George Nkuo has called on newly ordained deacons to “show the world that chastity is noble”.

The bishop made the call during an ordination mass for ten deacons at St. Theresia’s Cathedral in Kumbo, Northwest Region to a packed church sanctuary.

“People don’t quite believe that we priests can live a holy and chaste life. We ourselves have given them a reason to think that chastity is impossible and that we lie when we make this promise” the 70-year-old Nkuo lamented.

In an apparent reference to the recent public resignations of several Cameroonian priests who have written to the Vatican to be absolved of their priestly duties, Bishop Nkuo stated:

“It is becoming more and more evident that we take the vow of chastity but we have no intention to keep it.

My dear sons don’t fall into that trap. Show the world that chastity is noble and beautiful and that it is possible. Tell yourself and those who have brought shame to the Church that you will make sure you are celibate and chaste for the Kingdom of God” the bishop pleaded.

Over the past several months, several Cameroonian priests have approached the bishops of their respective dioceses and asked them to obtain formal permission from the Pope – the highest authority in the Roman Catholic Church – to relieve them of their priestly vows which include among others, to never have sexual intercourse and to live a life of pure modesty.

Source: Cameroon News Agency