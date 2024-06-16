

Siaya: Siaya County is experiencing a wave of transformation as both the national and county governments roll out a series of ambitious development projects aimed at improving infrastructure, boosting local trade, and creating employment opportunities. From modern markets to livestock facilities, these initiatives are part of a broader strategy aligned with Kenya’s Vision 2030 to uplift the socio-economic status of communities across the region.





According to Kenya News Agency, the 2024/2025 budget on development shows that the national government spends over 30 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually (approximately Sh643.9 billion) on development projects across the country. These include roads, health facilities, power connections, water supply, schools, and market areas, in line with the Kenya Vision 2030 plan. In Siaya County, the national government, in collaboration with the county government, has launched several major projects in the region.





Some of these projects have been completed and handed over to the public such as the Jaramogi Oginga stadium, while others are still under construction. One of the ongoing projects is the Siaya Integrated Modern Market, which was launched on 14th March 2024 by Siaya Governor James Orengo. With over Sh800 million invested in the project and other developments across the county, the Siaya Integrated Modern Market is designed to accommodate over 200 traders and an additional 100 open-air market vendors.





Once completed, the market will be equipped with modern facilities such as cold rooms for fresh goods, CCTV cameras, hotels, water and electricity supply, stalls, a designated market area, and waste collection points to ease operations. Currently at 40 percent completion, the market was initially scheduled for completion eight months after its launch. However, due to setbacks such as funding and resource allocation challenges, the project is now expected to be completed by December 2025.





Speaking to traders in Siaya town, many expressed appreciation to the county government, stating that the project shows support for grassroots traders and would significantly boost the county’s economy by enabling 24-hour operations and securing their goods. ‘We really appreciate the government for such a project. As a businesswoman dealing with fish products, the cold rooms will really help preserve my goods,’ said Joyce Omondi, a fish trader.





However, some traders raised concerns about the delay and questioned the timeline for completion. ‘The project was launched last year in 2024, and much of it is still under construction. We appreciate the government, but we still plead that the project be completed on time so that we can access it and boost the economy,’ said Isaac Okoth.





While the county government is working to finalize the Siaya Integrated Modern Market, many other projects have been completed and handed over to the public. Ngiya Market, located in Alego Usonga, eleven kilometers from Siaya town, has been operational since its opening and has significantly boosted the local economy. It serves over two hundred traders and thousands of buyers from Ngiya, Alego, Sigana, Western, and Ugenya regions.





Locals noted that the market operates throughout the week, with Tuesday being the main market day, attracting numerous traders and buyers. With well-designed stalls, shopping doors, open-air spaces, electricity, water supply, and security lighting, the market provides adequate trading conditions. From foodstuffs and cereals to clothing and electronics, Ngiya Market buzzes with activities on Tuesdays. Its well-sectioned and organized layout gives traders an easy time attracting customers and securing their goods.





Ann Otieno, who has been operating in the market for three years, shared how convenient the market has become for small traders. ‘I have been in this market for three years, and since its construction, our lives have become easier. Reduced theft and shelter from the sun have created a good environment for us,’ she said. Buyers also expressed appreciation for the market, citing convenience and fair pricing. ‘Ngiya Market is well organized and clean. The prices are fair, and we can find all goods here without having to travel to Siaya town, saving us transport fare,’ said Maureen Omondi.





With the success of Ngiya Market, the area has become a vibrant hub for business activities such as boda boda transport, hotels, and service shops like M-Pesa. Ngiya Market also serves as a rest stop for travelers from Kisumu and Kakamega due to its proximity to the Siaya-Kisumu Road with many traders like Violet Atieno, taking advantage of the location to sell to passengers. ‘My friends and I sell roasted maize and chips to travelers, especially those from Kisumu. It gives us a chance to earn a living,’ she said.





To further boost the county economy, the county government, through the Kenya Livestock Commercialization Project (KELCOP), constructed the Ngiya Livestock Market, which can hold up to thirty animals on a market day-including cows, sheep, and goats. Launched early last year, the facility has improved the livestock trade in Siaya. It is fully equipped with a nursery, water baths, and stalls for livestock inspection prior to sale.





During a visit to understand how the market operates, KNA spoke with John Oluoch, who was out to sell his two sheep. He explained that successful trading involves negotiating with a potential buyer and agreeing on a price. He expected to sell each sheep for Sh4,500, totaling Sh9,000. After price negotiation, both parties proceed to the selling point, where the facility provides a receipt to finalize the deal. The receipt includes details such as the livestock’s color and size, the date, agreed price, national ID numbers of both buyer and seller, and their signatures to seal the deal.





Oluoch praised the facility for its role in stabilizing market prices, organizing sales, and reducing livestock theft. ‘Before this facility, livestock theft was rampant. There was no proof of sale or purchase, but now the area chief oversees the entire process, making it trustworthy,’ he said. Adding a unique touch to the market is the marketing technique used by some livestock owners who stage bull fights to demonstrate the animals’ strength and health, attracting potential buyers. For others, these fights are a form of entertainment, bringing life and cheer to the marketplace.





This progress demonstrates that Siaya County has taken bold steps toward development, aimed at improving residents’ lives and providing employment opportunities. With several projects underway from the national and county governments such as the affordable housing project in Siaya town and the planned nuclear plant and other projects across the county, residents believe these initiatives will create jobs and attract investors, making Siaya a development destination for the rest of the country.

