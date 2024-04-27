Sierra Leone’s Minister for Transport and Aviation takes over the Chancellorship of RMU



Sierra Leone’s Minister for Transport and Aviation Rtd. Alhaji Fanday Turay will take over the Chancellorship of the Regional Maritime University from Mr Ebrima Sillah from The Gambia in June 2024.

The role of Chancellor is rotated among the five Member States (Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone) every two years.

The University Management welcomed a delegation from Sierra Leone on a fact-finding mission ahead of the official induction of Rtd. Col. Turay as the new Chancellor of the University.

The delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation of Sierra Leone, Mr Rex Bhonapha together with the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration, Mr Paul Soba Massaquoi, and Senior Technical Advisor, Ministry of Transport and Aviation, Dr Albert Forde.

Dr Jethro W. Brooks, the Ag. Vice Chancellor of the RMU assured the delegation of a smooth transition.

He urged the incoming Chancellor to endeavour to maintain unity among the Member States and the Univers

ity community while leading by example in terms of support to the RMU, essentially in the area of contribution payment.

Dr Baboucarr Njie, the Registrar of the RMU, who doubles as the Secretary to the Board of Governors said the visit was important in ensuring a successful takeover.

He explained that the Chancellor would be available for the Committee of Experts Meeting, and the Board of Governors Meeting, where the handing over ceremony would be held, and would subsequently preside over the meetings as well as lead the Congregation ceremony.

He reiterated RMU’s commitment to providing the new Chancellor with the necessary support to succeed.

Mr Bhonapha commended the University Management for their efforts towards growth, adding that the three-day visit was also to inquire about the role of the Chancellor and address the challenges of the university.

Mr Paul Soba Massaquoi, the Executive Director of Sierra Leone Maritime Administration, extended appreciation to the University for maintaining a cordial r

elationship among Member States and stakeholders over the years.

‘It is a pleasure to be here and looking forward to a very successful engagement that would provide clarity on our roles and adequately brief the new Chancellor to ensure a successful reign,’ he added.

The delegation on Friday, April 26, 2024, visited and toured some facilities of the University and engage in further deliberations before departing on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency