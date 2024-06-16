

Sissili: The NGO ULB-Coop©ration, in collaboration with the Provincial Directorate of Water and Forests of Sissili and local populations, has successfully planted 200 seedlings in the village forest of Sissili, located a few kilometers from the town of L©o.





According to Burkina Information Agency, this initiative is part of the NGO’s 2025 reforestation campaign and underscores its commitment to preserving ecosystems in the Sissili province.





The 200 seedlings planted include various species such as baobabs, tamarind trees, acacias, detariums, sclerocarias, calc©drats, and s©curidacas. The planting effort is a testament to ULB-Coop©ration’s dedication to biodiversity and the sustainable management of local natural resources.





Fr©d©ric Souband©, Project Manager in Agroecology and Agroforestry at ULB-Coop©ration Burkina, emphasized the collective responsibility in environmental protection. He highlighted the importance of active participation in ensuring the survival of these plants, which will contribute to a sustainable living environment for future generations.





Karim Y©y©, Provincial Director of Water and Forests of Sissili, praised the initiative, noting the protection of the 200 trees with fences in the village forest. He acknowledged the ongoing commitment of the local population and expressed gratitude towards ULB-Coop©ration, promising continued support for the monitoring and preservation of the seedlings.





These efforts are part of the “Sustainable Food Systems” program (2022-2026), funded by the Belgian Cooperation, and implemented in partnership with SolVert and the NGO Wend-Puir©. The program aims to enhance ecological conservation while supporting sustainable development goals in the region.

