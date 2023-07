Several sources have confirmed the demise of popular web comedian Mfegue Leonard popularly known as Samy Lenwr.

He reportedly passed on in the early hours of July 6.

The exact cause of his death is still to be made public by his family but several sources say he was involved in a road accident.

A source noted that he was involved in an accident around Kribi in the South region, but gave up the ghost in Yaoundé after undergoing an operation on his arm.

Source: Cameroon News Agency