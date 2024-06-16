

Ouagadougou: Sophie Ouédraogo, a student at the Department of Modern Literature within the Training and Research Unit in Letters, Art and Communication (UFR-LAC) of Joseph Ki-Zerbo University, has successfully defended her Master’s thesis in the field of Performing Arts and Artistic Creation Professions, with a focus on cinema and audiovisual studies. Her research centered on the theme “The setting as an element of cultural anchoring in Buud-Yam by Gaston Kaboré.”

According to Burkina Information Agency, Ouédraogo chose to explore the role of decor in films as a rich yet under-researched aspect of the cinematic experience. Her study aimed to analyze how settings in films represent and valorize cultural identity by identifying specific elements that convey cultural significance.

In her thesis, Ouédraogo argued that the setting in the feature film “Buud-Yam” serves not only as a cultural identifier by illustrating the time and place of the action and portraying a traditional African space, but also as a refle

ction of the director’s vision of a particular culture or era.

Dr. Valentine Palm/Sanou, Associate Professor of Language Science and the dissertation director, commended Ouédraogo for her progress and pioneering work. “To understand the nature of the setting in an auteur film, she chose Gaston Kaboré, particularly Buud-Yam. She managed to deeply describe to us how the setting is rooted in African culture. I think that’s to her credit. She did a good job, and the jury recognized that,” said Dr. Palm/Sanou.

The jury, comprised of Pr Yves Dakouo, Full Professor, Dr. Valentine Palm/Sanou, and Dr. Ignace Sangaré, lecturers and dissertation directors, evaluated Ouédraogo’s work. They concluded that she is deserving of the Master’s Degree in Performing Arts and Artistic Creation Professions, awarding her the degree with honors in recognition of the outstanding quality of her research.