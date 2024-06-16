

Djibo: In an atmosphere marked by patriotism, the Djibo High Commission hosted the traditional solemn raising of the colors on Monday, August 4, 2025. Administrative authorities, defense and security forces, as well as civilian personnel took part in this symbolic ceremony, placed under the banner of resilience and community engagement.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the solemn raising of the national flag, within the High Commission, was presided over by the High Commissioner of Soum Province, Mr. Wend N©r© Wilfried Tougouma. In his address, the provincial authority urged the entire population to continue to fully adhere to the presidential initiative Faso Mªbo, a local development program aimed at strengthening resilience and supporting reconstruction efforts in localities affected by security crises.





“Faso Mªbo is an opportunity for every citizen of Soum to become actively involved in the rehabilitation of our social and economic fabric. It is by joining forces that we will build a better future,” declared the High Commissioner.





In the same vein, the head of the territorial administration praised the successful organization of the recent transfer of responsibilities between the prefects of the Kelbo and Nassoumbou departments. He emphasized that these changes are part of a dynamic of strengthening local governance, an essential condition for institutional stability.





The ceremony, sober but highly symbolic, took place in a republican spirit marked by a strong presence of defense and security forces. It recalled the importance of state symbols, even in the most demanding contexts.





In this region facing multiple challenges, the regular holding of civic activities such as the raising of the colors testifies to the determination of the authorities to preserve the continuity of the State and to strengthen living together.

