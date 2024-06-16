

Ouagadougou: Several youth and women’s associations organized a civic health day at the Medical Center with Surgical Antenna (CMA) in Djibo, a city in the Soum region. The event, held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, saw participants armed with rakes, machetes, shovels, and wheelbarrows as they weeded and cleaned the health center grounds to enhance the environment for patients.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the initiative attracted many residents, including administrative and traditional authorities, who attended to commend the organizers for their civic-minded action. The authorities emphasized that public health relies significantly on a clean environment and the active participation of individuals in maintaining public spaces.





Despite the inclement weather, the turnout was impressive, with young people, women, community leaders, and locals joining forces in a display of solidarity and dedication. The event was marked by a strong communal spirit, as participants worked tirelessly even in the rain.





The organizers of the clean-up event plan to conduct similar activities regularly to foster a sustained civic movement in Djibo. They also aim to expand this initiative to other public facilities throughout the city, reinforcing the importance of community involvement in public health efforts.





This civic health day underscores the critical role of community engagement in complementing the endeavors of the State and healthcare workers to enhance living conditions for the population.

