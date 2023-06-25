South West: Flames consume multipurpose building

A building hosting several shops has been consumed by wild flames on Saturday night in Limbe, South West region.

Flames burst out in Marshall Home, a popular building in the Cassava farm neighborhood. The Plaza hosts a credit union, provision shops, and other services.

Residents said they saw chunks of smoke in the air, accompanied by sharp lighting, then overwhelming flames in the plaza.

The cause is still unknown.

Early Sunday, business owners, trooped to the area to pick up their broken pieces of life-for, nothing was left, just ashes and dark walls.

Source: Cameroon News Agency