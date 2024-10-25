South West: pilot phase of digitalised birth certificate process to commence



Authorities say the process of acquiring birth certificates will be computerized by 2025 in Buea, Tiko, and Limbe 1, following the pilot phase of the project under the National Civil Service Registration Office, better known by its French acronym BUNEC and technically assisted by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The revelation was made during an advocacy meeting at the Buea council’s chamber on October 24, 2024, which was chaired by Mayor David Mafani Namange Esq, and brought together health, education, and traditional stakeholders.

The meeting was geared towards ensuring more birth declarations and subsequently birth certificate acquisition in the Buea municipality. As part of a national commitment of local authorities.

Putting to mind the importance of birth certificates, he stressed with other speakers that it was the basic access to a great future and its acquisition shouldn’t be compromised by parents especially at birth.

‘It is a right for every child to have a b

irth certificate and to be recognized subsequently,’ the Buea Mayor stated, adding that nearly 10,000 birth certificates have been done this year in his municipality. of which, only about 3000 were declared at birth.

With this background, Mayor Mafani Namange expressed displeasure at parents who do not see the need and value the ease to acquire a birth certificate within 90 days of birth as stipulated by law.

According to the BUNEC South West boss Ndzerem Walters, children’s birth should be declared even if their full names have not been given, in order to commence the birth certificate acquisition process.

Source: Cameroon News Agency