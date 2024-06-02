SOWEDA envisages more projects despite decreasing state subvention, insecurity



Nchendzengang Tatah

The South West Development Authority, SOWEDA has mapped out other income streams to increase it’s activities and impact on the rural population as government subvention is on the decline.

The Board Chair, Herbert Apande Ediage disclosed at the end of the 50th Ordinary Session of Board of Directors May 31, 2024. The SOWEDA Management has been tasked to look for partners and other collaborators especially internationally who have development plans.

He further explained that, this is not only going to be a development move but an investment by SOWEDA to birth returns and help her meet other social responsibilities.

In 2023, despite alarming insecurity in the South West posing difficulty; SOWEDA distributed over 250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand) cocoa seedlings and trained South West farmers on climate smart activities and agricultural pollution. They also donated an ultramodern solar powered borehole to Missaka chiefdom in Tiko, and installed the first weather station in Bangem.

n his appraisal of the activity reports, the Board chair said, they ‘realised that Management executed the budget at a good rate. Resources were mobilized to the tune of about two billion, two hundred and sixty-six million. And of this, one billion, eight hundred and forty million were executed in terms of expenses.That gives an inscription rate of about 81%.’

Considering the insecurity plaguing the South West as the major challenge, the Board through it’s chairman congratulated the SOWEDA management. Not only for the level of project execution, but also for the quality of the documents they brought up.

Source: Cameroon News Agency