

Vihiga county: The Principal Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, Dr. Jane Keke Imbunya, visited Friends Special School in Kaimosi, Vihiga County, and emphasized the government’s dedication to fostering an inclusive education framework. She highlighted that the Kenya Kwanza Administration is committed to ensuring that all learners, including those with special needs, are not neglected.





According to Kenya News Agency, students at the school shared the difficulties faced by learners with special needs, urging the government to bolster support mechanisms, enhance infrastructure, and increase financial allocations to special education institutions. These measures, they believe, are critical in addressing the unique challenges faced by these learners.





During her visit, Dr. Imbunya also distributed relief supplies to the school, which included sanitary towels, bags of rice and beans, mattresses, and blankets. These items aim to meet the nutritional and hygienic needs of the students, providing immediate relief and support.

