Sports Ministry Aims Closer Collaboration with Journalists.



Luanda: The Minister of Youth and Sports, Rui Falcão, said Friday in Luanda that his department will work closely with journalists to gather opinions on the various projects in the sector he leads.

According to Angola Press News Agency, speaking during a visit to the premises of Angola Press Agency (ANGOP), accompanied by the agency’s CEO, Josué Isaías, the minister called for major attention from media professionals, in terms of coverage to sport in the communities.

The minister has conducted several visits to public news outlets, with the aim to strengthen institutional ties between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the country’s main media outlets. It also aims to promote close collaboration in order to boost sports coverage and highlight the role of sport in national development.

A former karate practitioner, Rui Falcão was appointed Minister of Youth and Sport on February 14 this year. He was previously secretary of the MPLA’s Political Bureau for Information and Propaganda. He has held leadership

positions in the sports sector. Between 1985 and 1989 he was head of the Programming and Evaluation Department of the National Directorate of Physical Culture and Recreation, of the Secretary of State for Physical Education and Sport (1989 and 1992) and national director of Culture, Physical Education and Recreation. From 2008 to 2012, Rui Falcão was also chairman of the general assembly of the Angolan Handball Federation.