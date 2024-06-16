

Eldoret: St Joseph’s Boys High School (JOBO) from Trans Nzoia County are the new kings of Rift Valley schools’ football after edging out Kimuron Boys 1-0 in a tense final to clinch the Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Sports Association (RVSSA) football title.





According to Kenya News Agency, the tournament, which officially kicked off on July 9 at Hill School, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, brought together top footballing talent from across the region. St Joseph’s Boys set the tone early, crushing Tenges High School of Baringo County 4-0 in their opening match. Striker Instin Simiyu announced his presence with a brilliant hat-trick, immediately emerging as one of the tournament’s standout performers.





In an unusual development, Kimuron Boys from Elgeyo Marakwet advanced to the quarter-finals without playing a single group stage match after their group opponents, Menengai High and Wareng High, were disqualified for failing to comply with Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) regulations.





In the quarter-finals, St Joseph’s Boys continued their dominant run with a 5-0 demolition of Ngamia One from Turkana County. They were joined in the semi-finals by Meteitei Boys, Christ the King (who thrashed Tenges Boys 4-0), and Kimuron, who cruised past Thingitu 3-0.





The championship match was a tightly contested affair between two regional football giants, St Joseph’s and Kimuron. With the game seemingly heading to extra time, Simiyu once again proved to be the difference-maker, scoring the match-winner in the 91st minute to secure a narrow but historic 1-0 victory. Remarkably, St Joseph’s Boys completed the entire tournament without conceding a single goal, an achievement that highlighted their tactical discipline and defensive strength.





Speaking after the win, head coach Cosmas Nabungolo expressed confidence in his squad’s prospects at the national level. He stated, “We are confident that JOBO will not only compete, but triumph on the national stage.”





In the girls’ category, Nasokol Girls from West Pokot were crowned regional champions after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Itigo Girls in a thrilling final encounter. The tournament showcased the depth of football talent within Rift Valley schools and set the stage for the national KSSSA championships, where both St Joseph’s Boys and Nasokol Girls will carry the region’s hopes.

