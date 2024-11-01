State of National Sport is Positive – Minister.



Luanda: The Minister of Youth and Sports, Rui Falcão, said Friday in Luanda that the level of national sport is positive and that actions are underway to improve the coordination of work. The minister made the statement during a visit to the headquarters of the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) aimed to strengthen institutional ties between the Sport Ministry and the country’s main media outlets.

According to Angola Press News Agency, Rui Falcão highlighted the approval by the Council of Ministers of the National Plan for the Development of Sport 2024-2027 (PLANADESPORTO), based on five fundamental pillars, namely school sport, community sport, competitive sport, sports medicine, and infrastructures. The minister stated that his department is working to improve production and create conditions for athletes to achieve high levels of performance and dignify Angola’s flag internationally.

He spoke about the need to achieve great performances in order to obtain results in view of the investments made and emphasized t

hat this will only be possible if efforts are united, particularly with journalists who play a crucial role in publicizing sports activities. Rui Falcão, a former karate-do practitioner, was appointed Minister of Youth and Sport on February 14 of this year. Before that, he served as secretary of the Political Bureau for Information and Propaganda of the ruling MPLA party.

Rui Falcão has held leading positions in the sports sector. Between 1985 and 1989, he was head of the Programming and Evaluation Department of the National Directorate of Physical Culture and Recreation, and later, from 1989 to 1992, served as the national director of Culture, Physical Education, and Recreation. From 2008 to 2012, he was also chairman of the general assembly of the Angolan Handball Federation.