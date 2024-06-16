

Mombasa: Major road construction works are set to resume after the National Treasury disbursed Sh3.16 billion to the National Land Commission (NLC) for compensation of Projects Affected Persons (PAPs) along the 13.5-kilometre Mombasa-Mtwapa road project.





According to Kenya News Agency, this funding came from the African Development Bank, the European Union, and the Government of Kenya, totaling Sh7.5 billion. Once completed, the project is expected to enhance regional connectivity, boost trade, and stimulate tourism.





Resident Engineer Joseph Gichuru confirmed during a site visit by Government Delivery Unit (GDU) Coast Regional Director Sherry Litunya that over 1,000 PAPs would benefit from the compensation. He noted that over 260 PAPs have already received payment, with plans to disburse about Sh755 million to over 500 additional PAPs by the end of the month.





Eng. Gichuru further disclosed that a priority list has been presented to NLC, focusing on land compensation at Kengeleni and Bombululu, where significant bridge constructions are planned. He emphasized the complexity of bridge construction and confirmed that the contractor has precast all necessary girders.





Challenges in land acquisition have prompted a request for an extension of the project timeline, particularly affecting the densely populated areas between kilometres 0 and 4 of the project’s span. The scope of work includes constructing a dual carriageway with four lanes, service roads, six grade-separated junctions, six footbridges, and facilities for non-motorised traffic from Nyali Bridge to the start of Mtwapa Bridge.





Additional infrastructure plans feature a 12-kilometre trunk drainage system to address flooding, land provision by Mombasa County Government to expand the Kongowea market, and the planting of 400 indigenous trees along the road corridor.





Eng. Gichuru explained that the project would significantly benefit the northern part of the Coast region by facilitating goods and services transport, generating local employment, and improving access from the Port of Lamu into Mombasa and beyond. He highlighted the anticipated economic growth and improved security in areas like Mtwapa and Shanzu, which are poised to become major residential hubs for Mombasa.





In parallel, NLC has allocated Sh300 million for PAP compensation in the Sh10 billion Lot One Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu Highway project, which is nearing completion. The project had been delayed due to land acquisition disputes, but valuations are now complete, and funds have been transferred to NLC to facilitate the relocation of PAPs and continuation of road construction.

