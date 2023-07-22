Stolen US$1m, pound 300K: I will address ‘inconsistencies’ soon-Cecilia Dapaah

Accra, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, says she will soon address issues of ‘inconsistencies’ over monies allegedly stolen from her house.

A statement, said to have been issued by the Minister, said there were ‘inconsistencies’ in what was being discussed in the public domain and the original complaint in the theft case in court.

It said she was, therefore, taking steps to investigate the origin of the ‘inconsistencies’ and would provide a detailed response in the coming days.

It is alleged that $1 million, pound 300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis had been stolen from the home of the Minister and her husband, Mr Daniel Osei Kuffour at Abelemkpe, Accra.

The accused persons, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, house helps of the couple, and three others, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and various counts of stealing at the Accra Circuit Court.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Before the court on July 20, this year, Sarah Agyei, a nursing mother, was granted bail in the sum of GHS1 million while Patience Botwe and the other alleged accomplices were remanded into custody.

Other accomplices have also been charged with receiving stolen property.

One Benjamin, a plumber, is facing a charge of dishonestly receiving GHS180,000.

Kweku Botwe, a trader and father of Patience Botwe, is being held on a charge of receiving GHS50,000, and Malik Dauda, who is currently unemployed, has been charged with receiving GHS100,000.

The theft allegedly occurred between July and October 2022.

Patience Botwe is also accused of involving her current and former boyfriends, as well as her father, in the incidents.

The stolen items, according to court documents, include personal effects of Madam Dapaah, such as clothing valued at GHS95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth $95,000.

Additionally, Patience Botwe allegedly stole six pieces of kente cloth valued at GHS90,000 and six sets of men’s suits worth $3,000, belonging to Madam Dapaah’s husband.

The complainants, the couple, reported the theft to the police in June last year after discovering the missing cash and personal effects.

Patience Botwe was allegedly caught entering the complainants’ room using a duplicate key.

Mr. Kufour allegedly found Patience Botwe hiding in the room and alerted the Police.

Patience Botwe and her boyfriend, Benjamin, allegedly evaded arrest initially and fled to Tamale, where they were said to have rented an expensive 3-bedroom apartment and a store.

They were, however, later picked up by the police, leading to the recovery of US$40,000 and GHS72,619.70 during a search of their apartment.

Patience Botwe also purchased a 3-bedroom house worth US$70,000 in Amrahia and stocked it with new items.

During interrogation, Patience Botwe allegedly mentioned Sarah Adjei as her accomplice.

Sarah Agyei was subsequently arrested at Budumburam, where it was discovered that she had used her portion of the stolen money to build a 3-bedroom house.

The matter has been adjourned to August 2, 2023.

Source: Ghana News Agency