Stratcomm Africa marks International Women’s Day Celebration with special edition of SHARE initiative



Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) has celebrated International Women’s Day with a special edition of its Women Soaring Higher Achieving Real Excellence (S.H.A.R.E) initiative.

The event was on the theme ‘S.H.A.R.E The Power: Invest In HER, Invest In US.’

A statement issued in Accra by Stratcomm said the theme for the event aligned both with the global call to ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ and the campaign theme of ‘Inspire Inclusion’.

It said it was important to invest in women’s empowerment and fostering inclusivity.

Participants in the programme included female business executives, female students, female entrepreneurs, homemakers as well as young females looking for work.

The range of topics discussed included personal and professional experiences, soft skills that contribute to success, work-life balance, building a support system, social impact, investing in oneself.

Madam Barbara Clemens, Country Director for the World Food Programme in Ghana, emphasized the power

of collaboration and unity.

‘Once people isolate you, they diminish your impact, you feel lost and powerless and we must realize what our power is individually and how infinite the power is if we work together,’ she said.

She said identifying and leveraging the right networks and mentorships were crucial for forging strong bonds and ensuring a sustainable support system for women’s growth and advancement.

Madam Rica Rwigamba, Country Director for the Mastercard Foundation in Ghana, said getting the right networks from different ages, countries, and perspectives, and being able to listen to different viewpoints is vital.

‘Let nobody tell you, you cannot, they are the problem, they know you can. If you fall, you learn,’ she added.

Madam Aisha Ayensu, Founder and Creative Director of Christie Brown, said it was important for collective action in driving progress.

‘Africa has been trampled upon and is behind in so many things. There are so many institutional problems, as well as mindset issues, that have se

t us back as a continent,’ she said.

She said the onus was on every single one of them who knows better or who were in a better position to do something to move the needle a little bit.

Explaining the rationale for S.H.A.R.E., Mrs Sharon Anim, Stratcomm Africa’s Marketing Communication Manager, indicated that SHARE provided a platform for women to connect, share experiences, inspire one another, and develop the skills and networks needed to thrive.

‘We are committed to empowering women to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society,’ she said.

Source: Ghana News Agency