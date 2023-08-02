

Dr Samuel Twumasi-Ankrah, President of Heritage Christian College has urged students to portray good morals and have a spiritual foundation to be successful.

He said adherence to moral and spiritual principles formed the foundation of their character and had a positive impact and endurance on both their personal and professional endeavors.

Dr Ankrah made the call at the 5th graduation ceremony of the University at Amasaman, Accra.

‘As you step into the next chapter of your lives, remember that success built on a solid moral and spiritual foundation is enduring,’ he said.

He said: ‘your conviction in God’s truths and commitment to moral and spiritual principles will serve as a compass, guiding you in making ethical decisions.’

‘Upholding integrity and honesty in all your pursuits will not only lead to personal success but also contribute to the betterment of the community and society’, he added.

The President charged students to be resilient in God and rely on spiritual guidance for strength as they fac

e the world in these difficult times.

‘In times of adversity, let your faith be the anchor that steadies you, enabling you to face challenges with courage, hope, and perseverance,’ he said.

He encouraged students to build meaningful relations to be successful and be impactful to others, indicating that networking had become the new tool in securing a better career and exposure to opportunities.

He advised students to strive to leave a legacy of purpose, where their achievements align with the greater good and the glory of God.

‘Let your success be a testament to the transformative power of faith and adherence to moral and spiritual principles’ he added.

Meanwhile, 66 students met the requirements for the award of bachelor’s degree in various accredited programmes offered by the University.

He said the University had been granted by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission for the running of the following Masters and Bachelor Degree programmes: MSc. Human Resource Management, MSc. Accounting and Taxation,

MSc. Accounting and Finance, BSc. Nursing, BSc. Information Security and, BSc. Accounting with Computing, BBA Entrepreneurship and Technology, and BBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

He said the University had introduced a Scholarship Endowment Fund aimed at supporting brilliant but needy students and they had completed the construction of the Fair Learning Commons and the Fair CEPE Building.

‘These facilities stand as a testament of our commitment to providing an enhanced and conducive environment for teaching, learning and administration,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency