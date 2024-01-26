Sunyani West primaries: delegates urged to endorse Ciessey  



Mr Abdul Samad Nurudeen, a campaign team member of Mr Mubarik Abdullah Ciessey, one of the three aspirants contesting the Sunyani West constituency primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has entreated the delegates to endorse Mr Ciessey on Saturday.

Mr Ciessey and Lawyer Amma Frimpomaa have been going round canvassing for votes to unseat Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations in the Party’s forthcoming primaries.

The NPP has set Saturday, January 27 to conduct the parliamentary primaries in the constituencies with sitting MPs of the Party to elect the Party’s Election 2024 parliamentary candidates.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Nurudeen indicated the aspirant had the edge to change the dynamics in politics in the constituency, not only to better the lives of the delegates but also the constituents.

‘Ciessey is a down-to-earth young person and his understanding of the needs of the young people

in the constituency puts him on the edge of the other aspirants,’ he stated.

‘I think the sitting MP has made his contributions and he must rest somewhere for youthful, fresh and digital minds to transform the political space to facilitate holistic development of the constituency,’ Mr Nurudeen stated.

He regretted that the Sunyani West constituency was bedevilled with challenges, including deplorable conditions of access roads, widespread poverty, and high youth unemployment, which threatened the security of the area.

‘It is unfortunate key party members are neglected despite their contributions that had enabled the NPP to retain the parliamentary seat for years and win the Elections 2016 and 2020’.

Mr Nurudeen advised the delegates to consider the long-term benefit and vote by merit, not allowing other aspirants to lure or buy their conscience with money and gifts.

‘Ciessey is a person who has connections and can provide opportunities for the young people to build their talents,’ he stated and advised

the delegates to vote for him for the purpose of development.

Source: Ghana News Agency