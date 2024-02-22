SUSEC and St. Mary’s JHS win climate change education quiz competition



The Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) has emerged the winner of a climate change education and quiz competition with the Seventh-Day Adventist Senior High School (SHS), Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality finishing second.

SUSEC secured 52 points while the SDA SHS scored 37 points in the contest organised by the Centre for Climate Change and Gender Studies (3CGS), School of Natural Resources, University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), with funding support from the ActionAid Ghana.

There was a basic school category too between St Mary’s Preparatory/Junior High School (JHS) and Meredane Primary/JHS, both in Sunyani, which the former won with 39 points whereas the latter had 34 points.

For their prizes, SUSEC received a cash of GhC600.00 and souvenirs and GhC400.00 and souvenirs for the SDA SHS.

St. Mary’s Preparatory/JHS received a cash of GhC500.00 and souvenirs and Meredane Primary/ JHS got GhC300.00 and souvenirs.

In an opening remark, Professor Asiedu Berchie, the Dean, School of Sciences

at UENR, emphasised the challenging and unbearable effect of climate change, saying the situation was critical and therefore required concerted and immediate effort by all segments of the society to prevent its continuous occurrence.

Prof Berchie however, noted there was lack of understanding among people regarding that threat, saying there were alarming future consequences that awaited humankind if nothing was done to address the situation effectively.

Hence, the need for intensified education and sensitisation of not only pupils and students but the general populace for effective mitigation measures against it, he stated.

Dr Mary Antwi, the Head of 3CGS, expressed enthusiasm for the success of the quiz, saying it provided an opportunity for participants to delve into the intricate world of climate change by gaining a deeper insight into its causes, consequences, and potential solutions to enable individuals to better understand their expected roles to play in building a sustainable future.

Source: Ghan

a News Agency