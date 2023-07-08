SW Region: Referee resigns, citing corruption

Akangou Michael, a Referee officiating football matches in the South West region, has resigned because of corruption reigning in the Referee Appointment Commission, Kick442 has reported.

According to a resignation letter, the Referee lamented that those who are not physically fit to handle matches are given more to officiate than those who are physically fit.

These people do not even attend beginning season courses, but are prioritized, he added.

He revealed that some members of the South West Referee Commission told him that as long as he will not adhere to their ways, he will never officiate in big games.

Akangou also said since the last two seasons, he has never officiated a Mini Interpool match, not even as fourth assistant referee even when “I am one of the best Referees in South West regional league,” he said.

He also revealed that 8 Referees were recently suspended this season while the Referee Appointment Commission is yet to talk about the shocking unprecedented refereeing in the match that pitted Kumba City FC and Njalla Quan Sports Academy on June 28, 2023, in which the latter was shown 5 red cards, 3 yellow cards, and 3 penalties.

Source: Cameroon News Agency