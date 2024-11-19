SYNAFOC Vows to Fight FECAFOOT’s ‘Abusive’ Exclusion.



yaounde: The National Syndicate of Cameroonian Footballers (SYNAFOC) has vehemently condemned its exclusion from Fecafoot’s General Assembly, labeling the move as ‘abusive’ and ‘malicious.’

According to Cameroon News Agency, in a strongly-worded statement issued after an emergency general assembly, SYNAFOC’s Board of Directors condemned Fecafoot’s decision to replace it with the National Association of Cameroonian Footballers (ANFC). SYNAFOC claims this move is part of a larger effort to silence dissenting voices. ‘The exclusion… is the latest in a series of attempts to silence those who dare to express dissenting opinions,’ a SYNAFOC statement reads.

Tensions between SYNAFOC and Fecafoot, which escalated in recent months, might have caused Fecafoot to attempt shifting aside SYNAFOC. The syndicate on several occasions criticized Fecafoot’s handling of player transfers, contract disputes, league management, better working conditions, and fair compensation for players, with recommendations to better the situa

tion, but all these were resisted by Fecafoot.

SYNAFOC, a member of the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) since 2002, vowed to use all legal means to challenge the decision, which it believes aims to undermine footballers’ rights. Notably, this is a repeat of history, a situation very similar to 2013 when Fecafoot withdrew SYNAFOC’s status, only to reinstate it following an annulment.