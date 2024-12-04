

Douala: Taiwan’s renowned omakase teppanyaki restaurant, MinSuiZen·Raku, has officially opened its Singapore outlet at Tanjong Pagar, marking its third overseas establishment following successful ventures in Tokyo and Hong Kong. Conveniently located a mere three-minute walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT station, the restaurant combines an urban-chic ambiance with elegant Japanese dining elements, attracting the attention of food enthusiasts across the city.

According to Cameroon News Agency, MinSuiZen·Raku Singapore specializes in Japanese Omakase Teppanyaki and offers a 12-course menu priced at SGD 138. The menu features premium ingredients, including fresh seasonal fish, salmon, scallops, black tiger prawns, prawn soup, and Japan’s A5 Wagyu beef. Reservations for this exclusive dining experience are now open, inviting diners to indulge in gourmet delights presented with Japanese artisan tableware and minimalist plating.

During the soft-opening period from December 12, 2024, to January 12, 2025, all diners will e

njoy a complimentary Honey Lemon Sparkling Drink crafted by the head chef. Additionally, birthday celebrants dining during this time will receive an exclusive chef’s special dessert. MinSuiZen·Raku, having won the Top 10 High-Value Fine-Dining Teppanyaki Award in Taiwan for two consecutive years, aims to replicate its success in Singapore by incorporating local ingredients into its dishes.

As seats are filling up fast, food lovers are encouraged to make their reservations promptly to experience this culinary adventure. For more updates, diners can follow MinSuiZen·Raku Singapore on social media.