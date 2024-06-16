

Dar-es-salaam: The Etalons A’ of Burkina Faso were defeated 2-0 by the Taifa Stars A’ of Tanzania in the opening match of the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-Es-Salaam.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the first goal for Tanzania came in the final seconds of the first half, with A. Sopu converting a penalty at the 45+3 minute mark. The second goal was scored by Mohamed Hussein fifteen minutes before the end of the match, solidifying Tanzania’s lead at the 75th minute. Burkina Faso is scheduled to face the Central African Republic in their second match on August 6.





Burkina Faso is in Group B with the Central African Republic, Madagascar, Mauritania, and Tanzania (one of the three host countries of the competition). The 2024 CHAN, postponed to 2025, is being played in three countries: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.





