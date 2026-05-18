Telefónica Germany Migrates 4G/5G Voice Services of First 100K Customers to Mavenir Cloud-Native IMS Technology

Milestone Move to IMS on AWS Achieved as Operator Transitions

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Base to Mavenir’s Web-Scale IMS Solution

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the software company building Cloud-Native, AI-by-design mobile networks, today announces that Telefónica Germany has successfully migrated the first 100K mobile customers to 4G/5G voice services on Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS solution built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. Telefónica Germany is now the first mobile operator in Europe to deploy such a capability with production subscribers in a public cloud. The migration milestone was achieved in Q1 2026 as part of a multi-year transformation project spanning both fixed and mobile IMS networks.

Under a multi‑year contract extension announced with Telefónica Germany in February 2025, Mavenir began extensive lab validation ahead of moving the operator’s 4G/5G voice services in Germany from Mavenir’s virtualized IMS (vIMS) to Mavenir’s cloud‑native IMS platform. Both companies are developing a comprehensive automation framework, which is expected to streamline operations and accelerate the delivery of new features and updates. During 2026, Mavenir expects to migrate the first few million mobile customers to the new solution running on AWS Cloud. The full migration is scheduled for next year, with all sites set to be deployed using automation.

Matthias Sauder, leading Technology & Unified Connectivity at Telefónica Germany, commented: “This milestone marks a pivotal stage in transitioning our core network and telecom workloads to public cloud infrastructure. Telefónica Germany’s cloud strategy is built on our firm belief in agility, transparency and advanced automation, and this migration of our mobile voice services to Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS solution reflects our progressive vision for evolving beyond traditional network models. Mavenir has been a trusted and proven partner in delivering best quality, future ready services. We are looking forward to driving the next phase of our network evolution jointly – unlocking new levels of efficiency and innovation and creating new value for our customers and across our operations.”

Brandon Larson, SVP & General Manager, Cloud, AI & IMS Business Strategy at Mavenir, added: “We share this achievement with Telefónica Germany as it uplifts the first 100,000 customers to 4G/5G voice services on our IMS solution running seamlessly on AWS. Forward‑thinking operators are embracing cloud technologies to prepare for an AI‑native, fully automated future, and this transition demonstrates Telefónica Germany’s clear leadership in that journey. Mavenir’s cloud‑native IMS provides the foundation to modernize and future‑proof mobile voice services, enabling new levels of agility while unlocking AI‑driven innovation and fresh monetization opportunities for the years ahead. Today’s milestone is an important step in realizing Telefónica Germany’s strategic shift to cloud-native technologies, and a validation of its ongoing trust in Mavenir as a partner for the next era of network cloudification and automation.”

Mavenir’s cloud-native, web-scale IMS solution delivers the foundational technology for next-generation mobile networks, supporting voice over LTE (VoLTE), voice over New Radio (VoNR) and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) and Voice over NTN on a unified IMS core and ensuring seamless voice continuity across 4G, 5G and beyond. Designed to run on any public, private or hybrid cloud, Mavenir IMS services are deployed as stateless, containerized microservices that are purpose-built for fully automated cloud environments – empowering operators to accelerate innovation and introduce new services at scale and at pace.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos. ​For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

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Mavenir PR Contacts:

Emmanuela Spiteri

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