The Bettor’s Code: Guidelines for Safe and Responsible Sports Betting



Yaounde: Sports betting combines emotions, adrenaline, and the feeling of victory, exciting millions of people worldwide. However, this thrilling pastime can become problematic if left unchecked, leading to financial and emotional turmoil.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the risks associated with uncontrolled sports betting include financial losses, debt spirals, psychological pressure, addiction, and social isolation. Financial losses occur when individuals fail to set clear limits, resulting in unplanned expenses. This can lead to debt spirals, as the desire to recover losses often results in borrowing and loans. Psychological pressure is another consequence, where losing streaks can lower self-esteem and increase anxiety and aggression. Addiction emerges when individuals lose balance and constantly seek ‘one more bet,’ while social isolation occurs when betting replaces socializing, work, and other interests.

To prevent these issues, bettors are encouraged to adhere to a set of guidelines known as the

Bettor’s Code. This code serves as a framework for maintaining balance and preventing the game from becoming uncontrollable. The five rules of the Bettor’s Code include betting only with disposable income, setting clear limits, avoiding attempts to recover losses, betting only on familiar sports, and taking breaks when necessary. These rules aim to ensure betting remains a controlled, safe, and pleasant experience.

Smart gaming is increasingly promoted by companies like 1xBet, which launched a project dedicated to mindful gambling as a part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The project includes an interactive test to help players assess their control over their bets, educational materials on budget management and responsible betting, and a social media campaign to raise awareness through tips and storytelling. Visual tools such as posters, infographics, and videos are also utilized to simplify complex topics related to betting.

Responsible betting is not about restrictions but about the fr

eedom to control one’s situation. Bettors are encouraged to follow 1xBet’s project updates on its social media platforms to stay informed and engaged with responsible betting practices.