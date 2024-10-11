The journey of the Ballot Paper in Election 2024



As Ghana heads into another general election in December 2024, the stakes have never been higher. This historic contest, set between the key contenders – the sitting Vice President and a former President – captures the essence of Ghana’s maturing democracy. The intensity of the campaign, with its heightened tension and political undercurrents, is palpable. Yet, as the nation braces itself for the showdown, the integrity of the electoral process takes centre stage, especially the journey of that humble but powerful piece of paper – the ballot.

Recent events have thrust the electoral process into the limelight, as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised concerns over the accuracy of the voter register. The party alleged multiple infractions observed during the recent voter verification exercise, calling for a comprehensive audit. In response, the Electoral Commission (EC) assured the public that these issues had been resolved and invited the NDC to present further evidence at an Inter-Party A

dvisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, held at the EC’s office on October 1, 2024. For the first time in the history of IPAC, this meeting was telecast live, marking a significant step toward transparency and accountability in Ghana’s democratic journey.

Subsequently, the EC has announced that it will commence the printing of notices of poll and ballot papers on Friday, October 11, 2024. Mr. Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman in-charge of Operations at the EC, disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday, October 9. This step is a critical milestone in the electoral process, as the printing of ballot papers marks the formal start of preparations for the election itself.

On the same day, the NDC, in a letter addressed to the EC, expressed their position regarding the upcoming printing of ballot papers. While the NDC stated that they had no fundamental reservations with the EC’s decision to proceed with the printing, they issued a clear demand: the EC must provide detailed statistics that would justify the

number of ballot papers printed for each constituency. Providing these statistics, as demanded by the NDC, would serve as a proactive measure to address any concerns and further bolster public confidence in the transparency of the election preparations.

However, amid these preparations, a different but equally critical challenge confronts the electoral process – the spread of mis-disinformation and fake news. In particular, disinformation about the ballot’s journey, from the moment it’s printed to the moment it’s counted, poses a threat to the credibility of the election. Stories questioning the integrity of the ballot, alleging tampering during printing or transportation, or suggesting ballot stuffing at polling stations, spread like wildfire on social media. Such narratives, often rooted in partisan interests, have the potential to undermine public trust in the electoral process.

The birth of the ballot begins in the print house, a process overseen by representatives from all political parties or candidat

es to ensure fairness and transparency. Each ballot paper is printed under tight security, with the entire process documented and monitored. Once printed, the ballot papers are sealed with the seals of all political party agents present, an assurance that no tampering has taken place. This marks the first layer of security, designed to build trust among all stakeholders.

Once sealed, the ballot papers are transported to regional police armories, accompanied by security personnel and representatives of political parties. This journey is more than a mere transfer of paper; it is a symbolic passage of trust, reflecting the nation’s collective will to safeguard democracy. The ballots remain in these secure facilities, protected by the highest levels of security, until a few days before the election.

As election day approaches, the ballots are released to the respective constituencies, again under the watchful eyes of political party representatives. Each ballot box is sealed and locked with customized locks, pr

eventing unauthorized access. This meticulous process ensures that the sanctity of the ballot remains intact.

On Election Day, the ballot papers are distributed to polling stations across the country. Before voting begins, the transparent empty ballot boxes are displayed to all present, and only then are they sealed, ready to receive the voices of the people. As voters cast their ballots, they contribute to a democratic process that embodies their hopes, aspirations, and dreams for Ghana’s future.

The journey of the ballot ends at the counting stage. Each ballot paper is scrutinized in the presence of party agents, election officials, voters, and observers. This final stage is the culmination of a journey that started months before and is a crucial determinant of the election’s credibility. The results, once declared, reflect the people’s choice.

Combatting this wave of mis-disinformation requires proactive efforts from the media, civil society organizations, and the Electoral Commission. It calls for accu

rate reporting, fact-checking, and educating the public about the electoral process. The EC must work with the media, and the political parties to ensure that voters understand every step of the ballot’s journey and the safeguards in place to protect their vote as a proactive way of promoting information hygiene.

As the countdown to December 7 continues, Ghanaians must remain vigilant and reject attempts to distort the truth about the electoral process. The integrity of the ballot is the lifeblood of our enviable democracy, and it is the duty of every citizen to protect it from the cradle to the grave.

Source: Ghana News Agency