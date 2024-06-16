

Kandara: In the sleepy rolling hills of Kandara, Murang’a County, a buzzing innovation is taking root. From far and wide, visitors stream into the apiculture centre to seek healing from nature’s oldest chemists – the honey bees. It’s an unusually warm afternoon in July when KNA visits Steven Kimani’s apiculture centre, and the place is buzzing with activity, literally.





According to Kenya News Agency, Kimani, a 38-year-old civil engineering graduate from Moi University, founded the Bella Apitherapy Centre after a career shift from engineering to entrepreneurship. Initially dabbling in dairy farming, he eventually turned to avocado farming, which led him to discover the potential of beekeeping. After acquiring knowledge through various courses in beekeeping and apitherapy, Kimani established his centre in Kandara, offering a range of bee products and apitherapy services.





The apitherapy involves the use of bee venom and other bee-derived products for healing and wellness. Bee venom therapy, an ancient practice dating back to 2000 BC in Egypt, is now being used to manage conditions such as arthritis, chronic pain, and autoimmune disorders. Kimani’s centre attracts clients from all walks of life, seeking relief from various ailments through the therapeutic bee stings.





Mercy Wairimu, a 48-year-old market trader suffering from arthritis, is one of the many who have found relief at the centre. After years of enduring pain and relying on medication, Wairimu turned to bee venom therapy upon the recommendation of a fellow trader. Since starting the therapy, she has experienced significant improvement in her condition, with reduced swelling and a decreased reliance on painkillers.





The centre has seen a steady rise in clients, with 25 to 40 people visiting daily for therapy sessions. Kimani charges a Sh1000 fee per session, and many clients report positive improvements in their health conditions. John Chomba, a 63-year-old throat cancer survivor, shared his success story, revealing that bee stings have relieved his pain and improved his mobility.





Despite initial skepticism, apitherapy has gained traction as a complementary form of medicine, offering hope and healing to those seeking alternative treatments for chronic conditions.

